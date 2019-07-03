Senate President worries over number of out-of-school children

Senate President Ahmad Lawan is worried over the growing population of out-of-school now put at 10 million in Nigeria.Speaking at plenary of the Senate on Tuesday in Abuja, Lawan said the issue of school drop-out was a concern.

The former university lecturer said that efforts would be made to address the challenge.

“If there is one issue that is dear to me and which we must all take very seriously, it is that more than 10 million of our children are out of school.

“As a former lecturer, who has also in the past chaired the House of Representatives Committee on Education, I subscribe to the view that all children, no matter where they live or what their circumstances, have the right to quality education.

“Even though primary education is officially free and compulsory, over 10 million of the country’s children aged 5 – 14 years are out of school. This is a challenge for us in the next four years,” he said.

Lawan said that he was aware that the problems of Nigeria were quite enormous but they were not insurmountable.

“If we all work together as members of the same government, with different roles, we will achieve our goals to better the lot of the Nigerian people,” he said.

Lawan also said that efforts on how best to tackle the growing inequality, security challenge would form the legislative agenda.

According to him, the Senate will also consolidate on the oil sector reforms started by the 8th assembly, help the executive to reinvigorate the war against corruption with necessary legislations.

“I intend to work closely with President Buhari in the interest of Nigeria without compromising the integrity of the National Assembly as an independent arm of government with oversight powers.

“In exercising these powers, we will not only review, monitor and supervise projects being implemented by the executive, we will critically examine them vis-à-vis the cost and whether they align with our national aspirations.

“And we will follow the progress of these projects right from conception to when they are finally delivered to the people, but we will do so with every sense of responsibility,” he added.