Senate summons Buhari over killings

Nigeria’s Senate on Thursday resolved to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to address a joint session of the National Assembly over the rising level of killings in the country.The resolution followed a motion by Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Sen. George Akume at plenary.

Presenting the motion titled: “Continued Killings in Benue State”, Akume expressed concern on the continued destruction of lives and property, particularly in the seven local governments of Benue North West Senatorial District.

He noted with concern that despite the presence of the military in the state, the killings and destruction of properties had continued unabated.

The lawmaker prayed the Senate to urge the Federal Government to evaluate the entire security architecture of the country and for the identification, apprehension and prosecution of the perpetrators of the killings.

Contributing, Sen. Adamu Aliero from Kebbi State decried the wanton killings, saying there was need for concerted efforts by relevant stakeholders to nip the problem in the bud.

According to him, if care is not taken, it will lead to religious crisis in the country.

“I do not think those perpetrating the crime do not have a religion. They can attack Muslims and Christians, so we should treat them as criminals,” he said.

Sen. Sam Anyanwu from Imo State said if not nipped in the bud, the continuous killings in the country would also lead to food scarcity.

“If nothing is done urgently, there will be food scarcity because the places that are attacked are predominantly farmers. We must fight this as a country,” he said.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said the continued killings across the country were worrisome.

He noted that the nation was talking about herdsmen and farmers and that it was now herdsmen and religious leaders and expressed the fear that the dimension would lead to a serious problem if not urgently tackled.

The lawmakers observed a minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the latest Benue killings and in other parts of the country.

The Senate also referred the non-appropriation of the $496-million Super Tucano Aircraft purchase to its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to advise the upper chamber on the next line of action.

This resolution was sequel to a motion raised by Sen. Matthew Uroghide (PDP-Edo) at plenary.

The Senate had on Tuesday, April 17 summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Ministers of Finance and Defence for explanation on the alleged withdrawal of the fund.

President Muhammadu Buhari had thereafter sent a letter to the Senate for the approval of the fund, which was without appropriation.

Presenting the motion, Uroghide, who is the Chairman Committee on Public Accounts, said the usage of the fund “was procedurally wrong”.