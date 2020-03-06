Senate’s approval of $22.7bn loan request dominates Nigerian press

The Senate’s approval of the Nigerian government’s foreign loan request of $22.7 billion dominates the headlines of Nigerian press on Friday.The Guardian’s lead story captioned that it was a rancorous session in the Senate as the lawmakers engaged in heated arguments on the loan request made by President Muhammadu Buhari for infrastructural development, which

approval of $$22.7 billion was eventually given.

The Daily Trust said Nigeria’s debt hits N33.078 trillion as Senate approves Buhari’s $22.7 billion loan.

This Day said the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has reported that Nigeria’s airspace is one of the safest in the world as no accident has been recorded in the country involving commercial airliner in over six years.

The Nation reported that many workers handling the Lagos-Ibadan rail project are stuck in China because of the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19), quoting Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, who said the development might delay the completion of the project.

The Punch said there was confusion on Thursday as two courts of equal jurisdiction, in a space of 24 hours, gave contradictory orders on the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole.

Channels Television said three persons suspected to be infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been identified and are being tested in the Lagos isolation centre.

The Leadership said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem as the new acting president of the Court of Appeal.

The Sun reported that the immediate past Senate president, Dr. Bukonla Saraki, has opposed an application before a Federal High Court, Lagos seeking final forfeiture of two of his properties in Ikoyi, Lagos