Senegal 2018 fish landings on decline

Fishery landings in Senegal decreased by 4,627.90 tonnes in March 2019, compared to the same period of 2018, according to data established by the Directorate of Maritime Fisheries (DMP).The total of these landings was 46,849.70 tonnes, against 51,477.60 tonnes in March 2018, representing a drop of 8.99 percent in relative value.

The fall in landings is mainly due to the artisanal fishery, whose total figures during this period went from 33,848.60 tonnes in March 2018 to 29,483,70 tonnes a year later, i.e. a fall of 4,364,90 tonnes in absolute value.

As for industrial fishing, it contributed slightly to the decline in landings with a drop of 263 tonnes, the performance decreasing from 17,629 tonnes in March 2018 to 17,366 tonnes in March 2019.

On a monthly basis, DPM notes a slight decrease of 1.60 percent, with landings increasing from 47,615.60 tonnes in February 2019 to 46,849.70 tonnes a month later.