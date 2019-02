A total of 22 people died and 33 others were arrested during the election campaign (February 03-22) ahead of Senegal’s presidential election slated for 24 February, 2019, a report by the private daily Walf Quotidien on Friday suggests.Twenty deaths were caused by road eight accidents that also left 48 injured while two people perished in electoral violence in Tambacounda in the east of the country.

Thirty three people were also arrested during the campaign period for various offenses.