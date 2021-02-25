International › APA

Senegal: 4087 people already vaccinated against Covid-19

Published on 25.02.2021 at 18h21 by APA News

A total of 4087 people has been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Senegal, the Ministry of Health and Social Action announced Thursday.About 4005 people were vaccinated yesterday Wednesday and 82 others received the dose last Tuesday at the launch of the national vaccination campaign, detailed the director of Prevention, Mamadou Ndiaye, during his daily update on the evolution of the coronavirus.

 

Senegal started its vaccination campaign with the 200,000 doses received from the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm.

 

The President, Macky Sall, announced that he will be vaccinated this Thursday afternoon.

 

As of Thursday, February 24, Senegal has registered 33,741 positive cases of COVID-19 including 28,112 recoveries, 4,776 under treatment and 852 deaths.

 

