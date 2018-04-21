Senegal adopts legislation to harmonise Africa business law

The Senegalese National Assembly has adopted draft law No. 11/2018 relating to the repression of offenses envisaged by the Uniform Acts that was adopted under the treaty on the harmonization of business law in Africa.Less publicized than the Bill for the sponsorship Bill of election candidates that was adopted on Thursday, the one on the harmonization of businesses law in Africa was also voted without debate by the ruling majority, in the presence of Justice minister, Professor Ismaila Madior Fall.

“The law has three titles,” the Rapporteur of the two parliamentary commissions concerned, Pape Abdou Ndiaye said.

“The first lists the uniform acts to which the penalties for incriminations apply. The second enacts the penalties applicable to incriminations, while the last deals with the final provisions, including the repeal of Law No. 98-22 of 26 March 1998 and all previous provisions on criminal penalties for offenses contained in the ‘uniform act,’ Mr. Ndiaye explained.

According to him, business-related issues deserve to be treated with a great deal of attention because they affect the economic environment of many African countries, especially when faced with the prospect of a large organization, such as a huge indoor market.

He noted that an “in-depth debate” on the topic was most appropriate in the face of “the attitude of a country like Nigeria, which does not seem to approve of the realization of this project.”

The PM emphasized a clarification by the Justice minister during the inter-commission debate in which, Professor Fall recalled that “Nigeria is not a member of the Organization for the Harmonization of Business Law in Africa (OHADA), but of the African Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA).”