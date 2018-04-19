Senegal: Amnesty International warns against use of force

Amnesty International on Thursday in a statement called on the Senegalese authorities to prevent excessive use of force by security agents against protesters as the National Assembly is voting a bill on the Sponsorship of presidential candidates.“The Senegalese authorities must protect the right to demonstrate peacefully and ensure that the security forces do not use excessive force during the anti-government protests scheduled for April 19, 2018 in Dakar,” Amnesty International statement said.

In plenary session, the National Assembly must adopt the draft law on sponsorship of presidential candidates which, if passed, it would require all candidates standing in next year’s presidential election to collect the signatures of at least one per cent of the registered voters in the country’s seven regions before being validated.

In protest, the opposition and several members of Senegalese civil society intend to meet Thursday in front of the hemicycle; even if the prefect of Dakar opposes a decree dated 2011 and prohibits any gathering in downtown neighborhoods.

“In Senegal, peaceful protests by the opposition have already been arbitrarily banned and dispersed by the police with unnecessary and excessive force,” Amnesty International added.

“Anyone who demonstrates peacefully must be able to do so without fear of violent reprisals by security forces. Brutal repression would only increase the political tensions,” it said.