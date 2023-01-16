Senegal: Another road accident kills 19

A collision between a public transport vehicle and a truck killed at least nineteen people on Monday 16 January in a town in northern Senegal.The country has just experienced a new tragedy on its roads. One week after the terrible accident that killed 42 people in Kaffrine (central-west), a new tragic accident occurred this Monday morning in Sakal, in the Louga region (north). A public transport bus locally known as “Ndiaga Ndiaye” collided with a truck at around five in the morning. The provisional toll is 19 dead and several injured, according to several local media consulted by APA.

“Another deadly accident occurred on our roads at the entrance to Ngeun Sarr (north). 19 human lives were lost and 24 more people injured. This highlights the need to strengthen road safety measures. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and prompt recovery to the injured,” President Macky Sall reacted in a tweet.

On January 8, the tragic accident in Kaffrine had caused three days of national mourning and 22 measures taken by the government to strengthen road safety. However, transport unions have expressed their disagreement with some of these measures and are threatening to go on strike indefinitely from Tuesday 17 January 2023.