Senegal: Autopsy report shows student died from gunshot – Prosecutor

The prosecutor at the High Court of Saint-Louis (north of Senegal), Ibrahima Ndoye, announced Wednesday night the results of the autopsy on Fallou Sène – death as a result of gunshot to the pelvis.Sene, a second-year Arts faculty student, was killed Tuesday during clashes with the police at Gaston Berger University (UGB) in Saint-Louis.

Ndoye added that a second post mortem examination was performed at Aristide le Dantec hospital in Dakar, and that the conclusions of the doctor in Dakar were the same as that of his colleague at the Saint-Louis regional hospital.

He found a pelvic wound, a ruptured blood vessel and abundant loss of blood caused by a gunshot, Ndoye told reporters at a press conference.

The prosecutor added that investigations were launched to identify the culprit, and that all the gendarmes involved in the UGB incident will be interviewed.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been handed to his relatives, for burial on Thursday in Senegal’s religious city of Touba.

The death of Fallou Sene brings to three the number of students killed in recent years in clashes with the Senegalese police. They include Bassirou Faye, who died on 14 August 2014, and Balla Gaye who died in 2001. Both Bassirou Faye and Balla Gaye were students at Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar.

It would be recalled that Fallou Sene died Tuesday, during a confrontation between gendarmes and protesting students, when they insisted on having lunch for free at the UGB campus canteen, after the authorities delayed in the payment of their monthly stipend.

As reports of the shooting on radio and social media spread, students in public universities in Dakar, Bambey and Ziguinchor, who suffered from the same delayed stipends, also took to the streets to protest in solidarity. Outside Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar, huge traffic jams were seen as police and students fought on the Corniche.

In a related development, the Autonomous Union of Teachers of Higher Education (SAES) in Senegal Wednesday declared a two-day strike in solidarity with the university students.