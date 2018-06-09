Senegal: Banks’ domestic claims up in Q1 2018

The outstanding domestic claims of deposit-taking institutions in Senegal recorded a slight increase of 2.3 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2018, compared to the same period of 2017, APA learned Saturday from the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO).The amount stood at 3,791.4 billion CFA francs compared to 3,704.8 billion CFA francs at the end of March 2017, representing an increase of 86.1 billion CFA francs in absolute value (1 CFA franc = US$0.0015).

This contraction is mainly attributable to net claims on the central government, which decreased by 146.4 percent to at least 193.8 billion CFA francs, against 417.7 billion CFA francs at the end of March 2017.

As for credit held by the institutional deposits in other sectors of the economy, they also recorded an increase of 21.2 percent, reaching 3,985.2 billion CFA francs during the period under review, compared to 3,287.1 billion CFA francs the previous year.

On a quarterly basis, the outstanding domestic debt of banks declined by 9.3 percent, from 3,780.6 billion CFA francs in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 3,791.4 billion CFA francs a quarter later.