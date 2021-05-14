International › APA

Senegal: Body launched for safety of electricity users

Published on 14.05.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

The Committee for the Safety of Electricity Users (COSSUEL) in Senegal will issue certificates of conformity for electrical installations, based on the standards in force, particularly the SN01 001 Standard.The new body for the protection of populations against the risk of an electrical accident has just been approved by Senegal. 

COSSUEL is meant to strengthen the protection of users against the risk of electrical accidents and thus safeguard the safety of people and property, a statement shared with APA on Friday said.

To this end, COSSUEL has already initiated a vast training program dedicated to private installers before the granting of approval, the statement explained. 

A national communication, information and sensitization campaign aimed at all stakeholders will be launched out at the same time.

Before the generalization of the project, three test phases are also planned, namely a preparatory phase running from May 3 to June 9, a pilot phase from June 9 to July 9 and an evaluation phase from July12 to July 24.

In Senegal, electricity must only be supplied in installations, in accordance with the rules and standards in force. 

A prior compliance check therefore becomes necessary. 

It makes it possible to ensure with certainty that to be supplied, the electrical installation should be consistent with safety regulations, hence the creation of COSSUEL.

