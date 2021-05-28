Senegal business environment gets boost

The Business Environment and Competitiveness Group (GEAC) of technical and financial partners is giving a helping hand to Senegal to improve its business environment.To do this, they met with the government on 27 May. This meeting, convened by the government of Senegal, aimed to launch an open discussion between technical and financial partners, the government and the private sector, on current issues relating to employment, vocational training, entrepreneurship development initiatives, private sector involvement and the professional integration of young people.

“The GEAC, chaired by the United States government, supports Senegal’s efforts to strengthen the country’s business environment and economic competitiveness,” the US Embassy in Senegal said in a statement.

The Minister of Employment, Vocational Training, Apprenticeship and Insertion, Dame Diop, chaired the meeting alongside the USAID Director, Peter Trenchard, representing the US government.

“The meeting was an opportunity to identify areas of focus for GEAC to address in its 2021 annual work plan, including youth employment, entrepreneurship and vocational training,” the statement said.

The meeting was also an opportunity for the Senegalese government to present its recently established Emergency Programme for Youth Employment and Socio-Economic Integration, it added.

Last April, President Macky Sall reoriented budgetary allocations to finance this emergency programme, which has a budget of 450 billion CFA francs for the next three years (150 billion CFA francs for this year).

This budgetary reorientation will make it possible to meet the needs of young people in terms of skills development and job matching.