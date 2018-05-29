Senegal: Chemical industries output down by 1.3 percent

The output of the chemical industries in Senegal recorded a slight underperformance of 1.3 percent in March 2018 compared with the previous month, APA learned Tuesday from the National Statistics and Demography Agency (ANSD).However, this sector had seen a 10.9 percent improvement in its activity in February 2018. “This decline is mainly due to the underperformance observed in the pharmaceutical manufacturing (less 24.0 percent) and petroleum refining activities (less 7.0 percent),” the ANSD said.

Compared with March 2017, the production activity of the chemical industries contracted by 14.1 percent. Total production in the first three months of 2018 was 1.1 percent higher than in 2017.