Senegal: Clashes erupt in Dakar, as Parliament debate elections bill

Clashes have been reported in Dakar and several regions of Senegal, as the country’s National Assembly convened in Dakar Thursday morning to deliberate on a sponsorship of presidential candidates’ bill.The bill when passed will require all candidates in next year’s presidential election to collect the signatures of at least one per cent or 2000 of the registered voters in each of the country’s seven regions, before being eligible to run.

Adoption of the bill is opposed by the opposition and sections of civil society, which have called for public protests on the day of the vote Thursday in front of the National Assembly.

APA can report that clashes between the police in riot gear and protesters erupted on Thursday morning in the outskirts of downtown Dakar, as the National Assembly deliberated on the bill.

APA received reports that several Senegalese leaders and civil society activists were detained in Dakar, as they attempted to join the protests.

Those reportedly arrested and taken to Dakar’s central police station include Malick Gakou, leader of the opposition Grand Parti (GP), Idrissa Seck, leader of the opposition Rewmi Party, Thierno Bocoum an opposition politician, Kilifeu of the activists’ group “Y En A Marre” and Guy Maruis Sagna of the France Dégage movement.

Gakou’s reported arrest “at 9 am with his chief of protocol” was contained in an email from the communication officer of the GP leader.

According to the news website AZ ACTU, Idrissa Seck was reportedly arrested at Avenue Cheikh Anta Diop as he was heading to the National Assembly; Kilifeu was arrested near Sandaga (the main market downtown Dakar) , according to Pressafrik.

The situation remains tense on the outskirts of Dakar city center, but calm prevails at the Soweto Square, where the National Assembly is located and where protesters want to get to, because all the roads leading to area are blocked by the police.

Senegalese state television RTS relayed live Thursday’s deliberations at the National Assembly, and showed deputies debating, with opposition lawmakers asking for a suspension of a vote on the bill, and deputies of the coalition in government insisting on proceeding.

At one stage there was commotion in the debating chamber, forcing National Assembly president Mustapha Niasse to suspend the session for 30 minutes to consult with the parliamentary leaders of both groups.

Meanwhile, APA also learned that teargas canister entered a cafe located opposite the Ste Jeanne d’Arc Institution, and “injured a person,” according to the manager.

“We will write papers and demand compensation, because this is not normal at all,” said a friend of the owner of the restaurant who wished to remain anonymous.