Senegal: Commercial service provider denies bankruptcy

One of Senegal’s main digital platform for financial and commercial services has issued a a statement on Wednesday denying suggestions that it was heading for bankruptcy.By Ibrahima Dione

Wari described the report as a smear campaign.

To cut short the ongoing rumors in Senegal, the company which was created in 2008 by Kabirou Mbodje claimed it is “international group with a strong global growth…present in nearly 100 countries”.

Wari acknowledged that it faces difficulties in Senegal, her country of origin.

“There are still problems with the proper functioning of the services offered to the public and to the network’s partner distributors. (These) are not due to financial issues but only to commercial contradictions between some of Wari’s partner banks,” the operator explained.

Wari went on to point out that these partner banks have “unacceptable requirements and inadequate modes of operation for a good distribution of (its) services not to mention other unjustified administrative constraints that add to the subject.”

In its argument, the financial and commercial service provider stated that this situation results in “blockages in the payment of IBANs (bank account numbers) by distributors, who in turn can no longer pay for customer withdrawals.”

On this basis, Wari decided to “take radical measures in Senegal to restore a good quality of service and restore user confidence.

According to the company, “these measures are being implemented to return to normal as soon as possible.”

Wari also thanked “all Senegalese and the diaspora for the support and encouragement” which to the company proves that it is the nation’s pride.

In Senegal, the breakthrough of Orange Money on the electronic transactions market has weakened some companies in this high value-added sector.