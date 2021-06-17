Senegal commissions CFA 21-bln hospital

Senegal’s President Macky Sall, who has been on an economic tour of the northern part of the country since 12 June, has laid the foundation stone of the Matam Regional Hospital Centre located 520 kilometres north-east of Dakar.Expanding the health map of Senegal, this is the vision that the Senegalese Head of State is working to achieve by targeting the four most recently created regions as a priority.

Recently, Macky Sall inaugurated the hospitals of Kaffrine (centre) and Kedougou (south-east). Next December, he is expected to do the same for Sedhiou (south) and Touba (centre).

Consequently, the President of the Republic, on Wednesday launched the construction works on the hospital in the region of Matam. It will be built in the department of Ourossogui on an area of 12,000 square meters.

According to the Ministry of Health and Social Action, the hospital structure currently available in this region is “suffering from the weight of age” despite the renovation work carried out over the past ten years.

The construction of a new hospital, which is intended to be “modern” according to the authorities, “will allow better health coverage of the northern region, while facilitating access to quality care for local populations and even cross-border towns.” With a capacity of 150 beds, various medical specialties will be practiced in this hospital.