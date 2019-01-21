Senegal: Constitutional Council confirms 5 presidential candidates

The Constitutional Council in Senegal Sunday evening announced that the incumbent Macky Sall, Idrissa Seck, Ousmane Sonko, Madické Niang and Elhadji Issa Sall are the five candidates, who were deemed to have fulfilled the criteria and are fit to be presidential candidates, in the February 24 election.Dakar ex-mayor Khalifa Sall, imprisoned for fraud, and Karim Wade, a former minister in the previous government and ex-convict, accused of corruption, were not on the list.

Karim Wade, eldest son of former President Abdoulaye Wade sought to be the candidate of the former governing Party Democratic Senegalaise, PDS.

Sall is the candidate of the Benno Bokk Yakaar presidential majority, and will run against former prime minister Idrissa Seck (Rewmi), former tax inspector Ousmane Sonko (Pastef), former foreign minister Madické Niang and the Member of Parliament, Issa Sall, of PUR.

President Sall, in office since 2012, is running for a second five-year term.