Senegal constitutional council judge dies at 68

Bousso Diao Fall, the only female judge member of the Senegalese Constitutional Council, died Sunday night at age 68, APA learnt from the communication services of the judicial institution.The former Attorney General of the Court of Appeal of St. Louis joined the Constitutional Council in the 2016referendum which had increased the members of this high court from five (5) to seven (7) members.

Bousso Diao Fall, Magistrate, made a career in the legal business before reaching the top of the judicial pyramid. She has been several times Deputy Public Prosecutor of the Republic, Deputy Public Prosecutor at the Regional Court of Dakar, General Counsel at the Court of Appeal, General Counsel at the Court of Appeal.