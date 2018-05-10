Senegal: Constitutional Council says ‘not competent’ to rule on Sponsorship Law

The Constitutional Council in Senegal, after reviewing a request by opposition political parties, has declared that it lacks “competence” to rule on such a matter.It would be recalled that the opposition had criticized as “unconstitutional” the law on the sponsorship of all candidates for the presidential election, which Senegal’s National Assembly adopted in April.

“The Constitutional Council is not competent to rule on the conformity (with the constitution) of the law to revise the Constitution adopted by the National Assembly on April 19,” the Council said in a statement seen by APA on Thursday.

The Constitutional Council also added that it “does not have the competence to rule” on whether the National Assembly was in conformity with its internal procedures when it adopted “the resolution to vote without a debate and adoption of the amendment brought in (by the government).”

The opposition had appealed to the Constitutional Council on April 25, six days after the National Assembly considered and adopted the law on the sponsorship of candidates for the presidential election, after a long and stormy session.

In the end, the law was passed by 120 MPs, all from the ruling coalition which enjoys an overwhelming majority in the country’s parliament.

The opposition deputies walked out of parliament before the vote, in protest against a resolution adopted which facilitated voting without a debate on the bill.

Meanwhile, alone in the debating chamber, MPs of the ruling majority, before the vote adopted an amendment introduced by the leader of their parliamentary group, Aymerou Gningue, to reduce from 1 percent to 0.8 percent, the proportion of the electorate that should back those running for president.

Following the council’s ruling, the opposition has vowed to continue its fight against the new law, and is now expected explore other avenues such as filing an appeal with the ECOWAS court.

Senegal’s next presidential elections will take place on Sunday 24 February, 2019 when the incumbent Macky Sall will seek a second term of office.