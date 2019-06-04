Senegal consumer prices down in Q1 2019

Consumer prices in Senegal fell by 0.6 percent in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the previous quarter, the National Agency for Statistics and Population (ANSD) told APA on Tuesday.According to ANSD, this evolution is jointly explained by that of the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages (minus 1.8 percent, recreation and culture services (minus 0.3 percent) and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (minus 0.2 percent).

ANSD also notes that the decline in the overall index follows that of local product prices, compared to the moderate increase in those of imported products.

Year-on-year, however, consumer prices rose by 0.5 percent, in line with soaring prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages (up 0.5 percent), alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics (over 16 percent, 7 percent, respectively), recreation and culture services (plus 2.6 percent) and education (plus 2.3 percent).