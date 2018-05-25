Senegal: Dakar hosts 3rd Africa Convergence Conference in June

The 3rd Africa Convergence Conference (ACC) is to be held from June 21 to 22 at a local hotel in Dakar, Senegal, and 30 high-level international speakers have confirmed their participation.The two-day forum will take the form of a multidimensional debate under the theme: “Attractiveness, Transformation & Emergence: The winning trio for Strategic Execution.”

Organized by La Tribune Afrique, a Broadcasting and Media Production Company in Rabat, Morocco, “this international conference will en-panel exceptional personalities, including Senegal’s National Assembly Speaker Moustapha Niasse, who will open the conference; as well as captains of industry Pascal Izaguirre (Corsair), Patrice Fonlladosa (Veolia), François Pitti (Bouygues), Hassan El Houry (NAS), as well as Afreximbank President Benedict Okey Oramah”.

The speakers “will address an audience of nearly 300 professionals,” and include former Guinean Prime Minister Kabine Komara, economics specialist Idriss Aberkane, and a Senegalese philosopher Souleymane Bachir Diagne.

“Our outstanding star-guest speaker” Mr. Diagne will help participants to better understand the stakes in matters of the “heart and reason” reconciliation.

“Broadly speaking, all the speakers have a deep knowledge of Africa and, at the same time, expertise rooted in topical issues to participate in a great dialogue on the barriers and levers to release growth”.

Among other things, the panelists will provide insights “on the management and optimization of energy, but also on the construction and financing of efficient infrastructure for the smart city.”

Experts at the forum will also touch on the issue of increasing water stress, and on optimal strategies for routing and processing “blue gold”; not to mention “the matter of digital transformation that is still largely unexplored.”

This annual ACC organized by La Tribune Afrique, the pan-African economic and financial affairs media outfit, is the third such forum after the Paris (France) and Casablanca (Morocco) editions.

However, this edition is deemed “innovative” as it “will highlight the topic of execution in public and private institutions.”