Senegal: Diaspora remittances more than ODA – Finance Minister

For the year 2016, the remittances of Senegalese abroad to their home country amounted to CFAf1103 billion, the minister of Economy, Finance and Planning, Amadou Ba, announced Thursday.“In 2016, cash transfers from the Senegalese Diaspora were estimated at CFAf 1103 billion; that is to say 10% of Senegal’s Gross Domestic Product”, Minister Ba declared.

Minister Ba went on stress that these money transfers do exceed the official development aid received by Senegal, and show the weight of Senegal’s Diaspora in the country’s economy

He was presiding at the opening of the 10th day of dissemination of Senegal’s external accounts, organized for the national representatives of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) meeting in Dakar.

Meanwhile, the BCEAO meeting in Dakar has noted that in Senegal in 2016, the current balance account improved by -4.1% of GDP, compared to -5.3% a year earlier.

“These developments were mitigated by the surplus of the secondary income account (+9.3% of GDP) mainly driven by the remittances of migrant workers,” the regional financial institution said, pointing out that the surplus of the capital account (+ 2.0% of GDP) has been consolidated and reflects, in particular, the subsidies granted to public sector institutions.