Senegal elected member of BIE Executive Committee

Senegal was elected on Friday in Paris, France as a member of the Executive Committee of the International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE), the Senegalese Export Promotion Agency (Asepex) announced in a statement.The election came about on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the Bureau International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE) held in Paris, the statement said.

Senegal has been elected a member of the closed circle of the BIE Executive Committee, through its permanent delegate, the Director General of ASEPEX, Dr. Malick Diop.

It pointed out that Senegal, the first and only African country to join IBE Executive Committee, was thus elected for a six-year term, alongside other countries, namely France, Japan, Finland, Hungary, Switzerland, Spain, Indonesia, New Zealand, Italy and Russia.

“Senegal’s election to the IBE Executive Committee is a real opportunity for Africa, but above all for our country since the presence of Senegalese companies will be strengthened on international markets and in terms of business exchanges. Senegal will have more and more opportunities to present its investment opportunities to the world. This will inevitably promote the development of Senegalese exports and, in turn, the stability of our trade balance,” Dr. Diop said.