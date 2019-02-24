Senegal election: Three regions claim lion’s share of voters

With more than three million of Senegal’s six million voters, the regions of Dakar, the capital (west), Thiès (west) and Diourbel (centre) claim the lion’s share of the Senegalese electorate for Sunday’s presidential election.There is a total of 6,683,043 voters, including 309,592 abroad, registered for the presidential election featuring five candidates including incumbent Macky Sall, Ousmane Sonko, Idrissa Seck, Issa Sall and Madické Niang.

The regions of Dakar, Thiès and Diourbel alone claim 3,178,057 voters, representing nearly half of the total electorate registered in the electoral register.

In Dakar, the electorate stands at 1,687,826 voters followed by Thiès with 901,216 voters and Diourbel with 589,015 voters.

The Kédougou region, in the east of the country, has the smallest number of voters, with 65,167 registered, a little far behind Sédhiou (south) which registers 193,055 voters.

In the north of the country, the region of Saint-Louis has the largest electorate, with 504,867 voters while in the south Ziguinchor has the largest number of voters with 283,395.

In the centre, Kaolack claim the largest share of the electorate with 425,919 voters, followed by Fatick with 322,290 voters and Kaffrine with 232,081 voters.

They are 6919 voting locations as voters are distributed throughout 15,397 polling stations.