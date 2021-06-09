Senegal endorses Chinese and US economic models

In a survey by Afrobarometer, published on Wednesday, 60 percent of Senegalese polled want their country to follow the path of the two world powers.The sample chosen to represent the population is seduced at 31 percent by the dynamism of the Chinese economic model. In just a few decades, the Middle Kingdom has gone from being a poor country to a world economic power. According to experts, China will soon overtake the United States.

However, Uncle Sam’s country has not lost its appeal to the Senegalese. Indeed, 29 percent of respondents believe that America remains a good example. To achieve development, 15 percent of citizens opt for an endogenous solution, maintaining that Senegal must rely on its “own model.”

With 10 percent in favour, the French model comes in fourth place. South Africa, the only African country classified as an emerging market (BRICS), received 3 percent. The other development models received the same percentage.

With regard to trade policy, “the majority of Senegalese maintains that (their) country should rely on its own production and protect its producers from foreign competition.”

In detail, 63 percent of respondents vote in favour of limiting trade to national citizens and companies, while 35 percent advocate opening it up to foreigners.

In addition, 71 percent of respondents think that Senegal should rely on “domestic production and protect it (more)” while 28 percent favour “opening up to global trade.”

On the black continent, the debate on the debt of states is constantly being raised. For their part, the Senegalese would like their country’s development to be financed from their own funds (79 percent) rather than from “external loans” (19 percent).

Ultimately, Afrobarometer suggested that in a period of global economic crisis exacerbated by Covid-19, these data should prompt policymakers and stakeholders to reflect on strategies for bilateral partnerships, resilience, and economic development.

Afrobarometer defines itself as a non-partisan Africa-based survey and research project that measures citizens’ attitudes on democracy and governance, the economy, civil society, and other topics.