Senegal energy grid generates over 1,200 megawatts

With its policy of diversification of energy sources, Senegal now has a production capacity of more than 1,200 megawatts (MW), according to President Macky Sall.Speaking in Dakar on Friday, President Sall said in five years, has administration has doubled the existing capacity since independence until 2012.

“We were at 500 and a few megawatts. As I speak, we have exceeded 1,000 MW, more precisely, more than 1,200 MW of electric energy,” the Senegalese head of state said.

He was presenting the first volume of his governance vision.

President Sall went on to say that this energy output is the result of a vision of diversification of sources that has made it possible to reach a solar energy production capacity of nearly 200 MW in a year and a half.

Sall described the results as the fruit of the “thoughtful choice of strengthening our fundamental option on public-private partnerships,” which made it possible to reduce the gap and to have energy reserves.

He said this makes it possible to sell some electricity to neighbouring Gambia.

According to President Macky Sall energy availability renders the Senegalese economy one of the most dynamic in Africa, with a sustained growth that rose from 5 percent between 2015 and 2016 to 7.2 percent in 2017.

He said this underlined that all the sectors participate in this dynamism, thanks to his Senegal Emerging Plan (PSE) which facilitates a structural transformation of the economy.