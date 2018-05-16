Senegal energy output jumps by over 20 percent

The output by Senegal’s energy industries increased by 20.3 percent, on a monthly basis in March 2018, according to data acquired from the National Agency for Statistics and Demography (ANSD).“This is relatively attributable to the good behavior of the production and distribution of electricity (plus 23.5 percent) and the capture, treatment and distribution of water (plus 16.0 percent),” the ANSD said.

Compared to March 2017, activity in the energy production industries was consolidated by 5.8 percent.

The accumulation in the first quarter of 2018 increased by 3.5 percent compared to 2017.