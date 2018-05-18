Senegal enters gas development phase

British Petroleum (BP) is currently engaged in the development stage of Senegalese gas, the Executive Director of the company said, adding that such an operation requires the mobilization of 500 people.According to Bernard Rooney, who was speaking on Thursday, at the end of a meeting with President Macky Sall and whose comments are reported by the state-run daily ‘Le Soleil,’ “Great steps have been taken towards the exploitation of gas deposits discovered off the coast of Senegal.”

British Petroleum acquired 49.99 percent of the shares of Kosmos BP Senegal Limited, which holds a 65-percent stake in the Cayar Offshore Deep and Saint-Louis Offshore Deep blocks.

Development is in the second phase of the process leading to the launch of the first barrels of gas planned for 2021.

With gas reserves estimated at 700 billion cubic meters, Senegal has, according to the weekly magazine Jeune Afrique, the largest gas deposit in West Africa.

Senegal would be Africa’s seventh-largest gas holder, according to Cairn and Woodside, two other multinationals engaged in the exploitation of its hydrocarbon resources (oil and gas).