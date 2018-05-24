Senegal: Ex-army captain eyeing presidency arrested, dismissed

Captain Mamadou Dièye, who announced his intention to run for president shortly after resigning from the Senegalese army, was arrested and subsequently dismissed for desertion.This was revealed by the Army information and public relations directorate (DIRPA) in a statement seen by APA.

Captain Dièye was arrest recently while preparing to grant an interview to a Dakar news site, after announcing his desire to be a candidate in the 2019 presidential election in Senegal.

According to the DIRPA, it all started when Dieye on February 9, 2017 requested for leave of absence from his unit, and proceeded without waiting for a response from the Senegalese President who is the commander in chief of the country’s armed forces.

Consequently, “he was considered a deserter on April 17, in accordance with the regulations in force in the armed forces”, which constitutes a violation of the regulations relating to general discipline and Senegal’s military justice code,” according to the DIRPA.

Captain Dièye was first brought before the investigation council on April 23, 2018 for misconduct, and subsequently dismissed from the Senegalese armed forces with effect from Wednesday May 23.

He was a member of the army’s 25th reconnaissance and support battalion, but has now been stripped of all his titles, and designated a member of the country’s military reserves.