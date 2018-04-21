Senegal: Exports to UEMOA down in February

Senegal’s exports to the countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) dropped by 5.4 billion CFA francs (about US$ 8.1 billion), APA learned on Saturday from the Directorate of Forecasting and Economic Studies (DPEE).These exports were estimated at 26.9 billion CFA francs during the period under review, compared to 32.4 billion CFA francs in January 2018, a fall of 16.7 percent.

According to DPEE, they accounted for 22.5 percent of the total value of merchandise exports for the month of February 2018, against 26.6 percent a month earlier, representing a drop of 4.1 percent.

The share of products sent to Mali in Senegal’s exports to the UEMOA zone increased from 56.5 percent to 58.3 percent over the period.

Cement remained the main product exported to the neighbouring country – 47.5 percent of exports to Mali, against 40.4 percent a month earlier.