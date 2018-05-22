Senegal: Extractive industry rebounds in March

Published on 22.05.2018 at 20h21 by APA News

Senegal’s extractive industrial output picked up in March 2018, after a slight decline the previous month, the National Agency of Statistics and Population (ANSD) said in a statement to APA on Tuesday.Production increased by 6.5 percent, compared to a 9.7-percent decrease in February 2018.

“This growth is mainly attributable to the extraction of stone, sand and clay (+ 25.9 percent) and the production of salt and natron (+ 18.8 percent),” ANSD added.

However, the increase is held back by a 2.8-percent decline in phosphate mining activities.

Compared with March 2017, the extractive industry’s output improved by 21.9 percent.

Total production in the first quarter of 2018, increased by 29.0 percent, compared to 2017.