Senegal eyes double-digit growth rate as early as 2023

Despite the severe impact of the health crisis on its economy, Senegal should achieve a growth rate of 5.2 percent in 2021 and should reach more than 13 percent by 2023 thanks to the adjustment of the second Priority Action Plan (PAP II) of the Emerging Senegal Plan (PES), President Macky Sall said Tuesday in Diamniadio, Dakar.“I have my feet on the ground… We will resume growth of 5.2 percent next year, 7.2 percent in 2022 and 2023 if all conditions are met, the country will achieve for the first time double-digit growth, notably 13.7 percent,” said the Senegalese leader.

Speaking at the opening of the Presidential Council on the revival of the Senegalese economy, Sall said that this double-digit GDP growth expected in 2023 will be the result of the first year of exploitation of oil and gas resources.

With a projected growth rate of more than 6 percent of GDP, Senegal should end the year with a growth of 0.7 percent.