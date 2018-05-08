Senegal: Family farms could curb youth unemployment

There is an urgent need for the transformation of family farms in view of the necessity to combat unemployment among rural youths in the West-African region.This was the view of the vice-chairman of the Network of Farmers’ Organizations and Agricultural Producers of West Africa (ROPPA), Ibrahim Coulibaly, who said so on Tuesday in Dakar.

Young people in rural areas are “the first candidates for emigration and the most likely to join armed groups” due of chronic unemployment, the low level of education in rural areas and the inefficiency of public policies implemented in those areas, Coulibaly argued.

He was speaking at a workshop on the integration and settlement of young people in the agro-pastoral and fisheries sectors.

“We hire consultants to elaborate project proposals for young people and pay them thousands of dollars, and we tell the young people to ask for loans of CFA 500,000 francs from the banks. I think this is absurd,” ROPPA’s vice-chairman declared.

Coulibaly added that if this trend continues, a time bomb is being set which will explode across the entire West-African region in the years to come.

He called for reversing this trend, and urged African policymakers to invest the billions spent to import products like chicken, meat and others into the transformation of family-owned or small-holder farms.

Coulibaly went on to invite policy-makers in West Africa to train and assist young people, who “will be 20 million to look for a job in agriculture” to set up sustainable projects.