Senegal: Fish catches record slight increase

Fish catches in Senegal during eleven months of 2018 recorded a slight increase of 9,536 tonnes in absolute terms compared to the same period of 2017, according to data compiled by the Directorate of Maritime Fisheries (DPM).Cumulative catches in 2018 totaled 495,927 tonnes, against 486,391 tonnes in 2017, an increase of 2% in relative terms.

The increase in catches is mainly due to industrial fishery whose accumulation during the eleven months of 2018 was 152.013 tonnes against 120.727 tonnes during the same period of 2017 (plus 25.9%).

As for artisanal fishery, catches decreased by 5.9% to 343.914 tonnes against 365.664 tonnes at the end of November 2017.