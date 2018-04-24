Senegal: French businessman held in custody over corruption

The French businessman, Vincent Bollore, was held into custody in his country on Tuesday in the wake of an investigation over suspicions of corruption cases in the allocation of port concessions in West Africa, APA learned from media sources.The CEO of the Bollore Group is being questioned by the judicial police, in Nanterre (Ile de France) as part of a judicial inquiry opened in Paris aimed at determining if the Bollore group has used its political consulting activities, via its subsidiary Havas, to obtain the management of the ports of Lome (Togo) and Conakry, (Guinea) says French news agency (AFP).

In a statement seen by our colleagues, the Bolloré group “formally” rubbished Tuesday any illegality related to its African activities.

The French billionaire is described as someone very close to some heads of States of West Africa.

Listed on the stock market, the Bollore Group enjoys strong positions in each of its activities gathered around three poles: Transport and Logistics, Communication and Media, Storage of electricity.

In Senegal, Bollore Transport & Logistics wins contracts on a regular basis, including an industrial project logistics contract on behalf of the Optimum Tracker customer, in charge of assembling the Sinthiou Mekhe solar power plant with a capacity of 29 MW, located in about 140 km from Dakar.

As a shareholder in the Canalplus TV group, the Bollore also manages a portfolio of financial assets, according to the website of the French group Vivendi.