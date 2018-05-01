Senegal: Gov’t, teacher unions sign MoU

The government of Senegal has signed a six-point Memorandum of Understanding with the G6 Trade Union Platform (the most representative teachers’ unions).It followed several months of industrial action by teachers’ trade unions in the country, which left classrooms empty, as well as pupils and high school students attending school on and off; with talk of the current school year being lost, unless the government and teachers come to an agreement.

Parents complained and many mediation efforts were launched, including by some of Senegal’s top religious leaders, to facilitate negotiations and a resolutions of the crises in the Senegal’s education system which go back many years

Thus the agreement announced this week in Dakar includes a one-stop shop arrangement which should help speed up the appointment of teachers taken on a temporary basis (dubbed “substitute” teachers) to a permanent post after two years of practice, instead of the prevailing probationary period of five years or more.

This should be possible through “the introduction of more decentralized procedures, but also the use of information and communication technologies in the overall system of human resources management of the public service,” Senegalese Prime Minister Mouhammad Boun Abdallah Dionne said on Friday evening, at the end of the meeting with teachers’ representatives.

Dionne also declared that he himself would monitor the implementation of the agreements, in addition to a plenary gathering all actors in education, which will be held “every three months” at the Prime Minister’s Office to discuss cross-cutting issues that involve many ministries.

Besides, according to the Prime Minister, monthly sectoral meetings will be held in each ministerial department to also monitor the implementation of the agreements.

Referring to the issue of the payment of arrears, the Prime Minister said President Macky Sall had decided to put in place an additional budgetary allocation to “allow for the payment of these arrears over a three-year period.”

The other issue agreed, according to Dionne, is to put on paper the decision to increase the teachers’ housing allowance, from 60,000 CFA francs to 100,000 CFA francs per month by 2020.

The increase will scheduled as follows: an increase of 15,000 CFA francs from October 2018, another 10,000 CFA francs from January 2019 and, finally, a third increase of 15,000 CFA francs, a year later.

Dionne said a regular review of the points of agreement that are being implemented was also part of the agreement.

The government and trade unions have also agreed to review the situation of physical education teachers and Arabic Islamic teachers.

Finally, the government has promised to reopen DMC (Money and Credit Bureau) loans allocated by the Finance Ministry to all civil servants.

More than 30 demands by the teachers unions are on the G6 platform and, according to the Senegalese Prime Minister, many have been met.

Consequently, Senegal woke up to the news on Monday morning that teachers have announced they were returning to teach in their classes, which was welcomed by students and their parents, as well as the general public – which was worried about the likelihood of the 2017-2018 school year becoming another “annee blanc”!