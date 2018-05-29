Senegal holds confab on oil exploitation best practices

The third National Conference on Sustainable Development (CNDD) in Senegal, opened in Dakar on Tuesday with the aim of “identifying and capitalizing on the best practices of countries with proven experience” in oil and gas exploitation.Stakeholders in the industry are looking for improved protection of the environment, said Senegalese minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Professor Mame Thierno Dieng.

“The objective through this approach is to reach a consensual environmental and social management plan (ESMP) of the oil and gas sector in Senegal, which can guarantee the taking into account of all the dimensions contributing to a balanced and sustainable progress,” Mr Dieng said while opening the conference due to end on 31st May.

Dieng said Senegal is poised to harness gas and oil deposits discovered a couple of years ago off the country’s coast, which augurs well for the economy.

In this vein, the CNDD constitutes a “framework of exchange and sharing” involving the different categories of concerned actors (administration, private sector, local authorities, civil society organizations, etc.) on the key issues of sustainable development.

The event is sponsored by the Netherlands, the eighth gas producer in the world” which are willing to share their experience in this sector with Senegal.

For a better optimization of these resources, the Dutch ambassador in Senegal recommended “good legislation” and a “good fiscal framework”, by way of dialogue with all stakeholders.

Woré Gana Seck, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) representative emphasized that companies involved in the exploitation of such resources need to comply with the “environmental standards” to prevent disastrous ecological consequences for Senegal.