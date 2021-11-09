Senegal hosting UEMOA 2020 Annual Review

The Senegalese capital, Dakar is hosting on November 8-10, 2021, the 7th Annual Review of Community Reforms, Policies, Programs and Projects of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA).A total of ten projects and 116 community texts on economic governance and convergence, the common market and structural reforms will be evaluated during the three-day workshop.

Speaking on Monday at the opening ceremony of the technical phase, Bamba Ka, Director General of the Financial Sector and Competitiveness, reaffirmed “the firm commitment” of Senegal to “speed up all actions aimed at strengthening regional integration.”

According to Mr. Ka, in his country, “significant progress has been made both in the application of community texts and in the implementation of projects” since the previous annual review.

For her part, Aissa Kabo Sidikou, Resident Representative of the West African Economic and Monetary Union Commission in Senegal, recalled that the technical exercise of the Annual Review “is part of the process of identifying factors that could alter the achievements of community efforts, with a view to anticipating appropriate actions for a targeted political impetus to the integration process in the UEMOA area.

She went on to say that “the results obtained to date demonstrate the strong contribution of this initiative, not only to the effectiveness of the harmonization of national legislation, but especially to the coordination of the monitoring of the implementation of community policies, programs and projects.

The Annual Review of UEMOA’s reforms, policies, programs, and community projects was instituted in 2013 by the Conference of Heads of State and Government, to promote the acceleration of their implementation within the monetary zone.