Senegal: Household access to sanitation is poor – Survey

Access to sanitation services for households in Dakar remained very difficult in the first quarter of 2018, the results of a recent socio-economic survey conducted by the Directorate of Forecasting and Economic Studies (DPEE) show.According to the survey, only 26.8 percent of households in Dakar have access to sanitation; most households in Dakar have ample access to drinking water with a rate of 91.6 percent; and a higher rate was recorded for access to electricity supply (95.1 percent).

In the field of education, the average schooling rate for children over the age of six years stands at 88.1 percent in Dakar. The rate is 89.6 percent in average families, compared to 85.7 percent in large families.

“The proportion of households with working children under 18 years is 2.1 percent (2.6 percent for large families, against 1.2 percent in average families)”.

In addition, 12.8 percent of large families have third-party children, compared with 3.7 percent for average families.

With regards to food, the majority of the families surveyed (80.1 percent) provide three meals a day, compared to 12.4 percent of households that eat only two meals a day.

Inflation and power cuts were the main shocks suffered by households in the first quarter of 2018. Thus, 50.2 percent of respondents complained of an increase in the general level of consumer prices, while 29.3 percent of households are affected by power cuts.

Job loss and the incapacity of the main source of support respectively were complained of by 2.5 percent and 1.3 percent of the respondents.