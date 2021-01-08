International › APA

Happening now

Senegal: IMF approves 2nd Economic Policy Coordination Instruments programme

Published on 08.01.2021 at 21h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved Senegal’s Economic Policy Coordination Instruments (EPCI), the Ministry of Finance and Budget announced Friday.The programme was approved on Tuesday, January 5, under the no-objection procedure, i.e., without a formal meeting of the IMF Executive Board.

 

The Bretton Woods Institution “welcomed the good economic and financial performance achieved in the implementation of the programme (Senegal’s ICPE).

 

In a statement, the BWI stressed that this “exceptional decision reflects confidence in Senegal’s satisfactory ICPE implementation.

 

For 2020, despite the health and economic crisis, the year has seen intense activity, to the extent that the objectives of budget revenue collection are so far met or even exceeded. According to IMF, Senegal is also paying at a satisfactory pace for public spending.

 

“The main quantitative management indicators have been met: budget deficit target, tax revenue floor, ceiling for paying authorities, social expenditure floor, and outstanding public debt; relations with technical and financial partners are at a high level, as evidenced by the conclusive outcome of the second review of the BPI,” IMF noted, among other reasons.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top