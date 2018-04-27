Senegal in US-funded global scheme to consume local

A US government-sponsored Feed the Future scheme in twelve countries including Senegal aims to boost local food production and consumption, the project’s director Karl Rosenberg has said.Speaking in Dakar on Thursday, Rosenberg said the scheme will run from 2018 to 2022.

“Our overall goal is to increase the production, marketing and consumption of diverse, healthy and nutritious foods within the project’s targeted communities” Rosenberg said, pointing out that the scheme covers Senegal’s 14 regions.

The project is known locally as Kawolor which is borrowed from the Diola ethnic group in Casamance, South of Senegal.

“It was chosen by communities to imbue a dynamic of abundance, reproduction and prosperity. The project is already being implemented in the regions of Sedhiou, Kolda, Ziguinchor (South), Fatick, Kaolack, Kaffrine (Center), Saint-Louis and Matam (North),” Mr. Rosenberg added.

The project, he explained, “aims to reach 150,000 households, that is to say 1,500,000 people” through the Agriculture for Nutrition (APN) approach, which is meant to address health problems by improving the nutrition of people.

The project, coordinated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), sets “three major challenges” namely women’s empowerment, youth employability and ownership of interventions by Senegal to ensure sustainability.

US ambassador to Senegal, Tulinabo Mushingi said “the common goal through the Feed the Future Initiative is to reduce hunger, malnutrition and poverty in Senegal”.

According to the diplomat, achieving this goal requires taking up three successful approache, harnessing agricultural potential, strengthening resilience and improving nutrition.

Dogo Seck, an official who stood in for Agriculture and Rural Equipment minister emphasized the need for efforts aimed at encouraging Senegalese to consume local as encapsulated under President Macky Sall’s Senegal Emerging Plan (PSE).