Senegal into World Beach Soccer semis

Published on 27.08.2021 at 00h21 by APA News

The Senegalese national beach soccer team edged Brazil (5-4) on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the World Cup, earning a place in the semifinals of the competition in Russia for the first time in its history.By Oumar Dembélé

In a match littered with suspense which went into extra time, the Lions of Senegal overcame the Auriverde title contenders.

Finding themselves trailing twice (1-0 and 3-1), coach Ngalla Sylla’s men were able to claw their way back into the game.

Mandione Diagne and Raoul Mendy, scored twice, while Mamour Diagne provided the goals for the West Africans.

Despite the apparent tension, sometimes punished by yellow cards, the Lions competed technically, mentally and physically with the Brazilians, five times world champions in the current format organised by FIFA since 2005.

Brazil were the main favourites for the tournament in Russia after the defending champions, Portugal, were eliminated after finishing third in Group D which also featured Senegal.

Senegal will face Japan in the semi-final.