Senegal is sole winner in presidential vote – Macky Sall

President Macky Sall has asserted that Senegal will be the sole winner when his country emerge from a decisive presidential vote on Sunday.In a short statement early on Sunday Sall who is running for a second term hailed “the maturity of the Senegalese people” and his “commitment to the Republic”, hoping that after the exercise his country will be the sole winner.

“I hope that at the end of this day, Senegal will be the only winner, and the president who will be chosen will work in the service of all Senegalese,” Sall said shortly after casting his ballot in his native Fatick.

Accompanied by his wife Marieme Faye and his Sports minister Matar Ba, who is also Mayor of Fatick, President Sall was dressed in white, when he showed up at the polling station at 9am.

He left shortly after with his delegation, escorted by his bodyguards.

The total number of registered voters for the election is 6,683,043 (6,373,451 inside Senegal and 306,592 abroad).

The number of ballot papers is 40,100,000, or 8,020,000 per candidate.