Senegal, Israel strengthen humanitarian cooperation

The Israeli ambassador to Senegal welcomed the strengthening of humanitarian cooperation between Dakar and Tel-Aviv.“Over the past three years, Israel-Senegal cooperation has been strengthened in the humanitarian, capacity building and security fields. We have spread our wings all over Senegal,” said Ambassador Roi Rosenblit, insisting on his country’s support to vulnerable Senegalese populations during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The diplomat, who is also accredited to Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia and Cape Verde, was delivering his farewell message after three years in office. The ceremony was combined with the 13th edition of the distribution of sheep to 63 Senegalese families for the feast of Tabaski (Eid el-kebir).

Regarding humanitarian cooperation between Dakar and Tel Aviv, Roi Rosenblit revealed that medical equipment had been offered to the health districts of Tambacounda and Kedougou (East) for better medical care.

“School supplies (have been offered), not only to relieve families, but also to keep children in school in the southeast region where many children leave school,” he added.

He explained that former Senegalese recipients of the Mashav Scholarship Program have also received funding for the revival of their small and medium-sized enterprises impacted by Covid-19.