Senegal: It’s up to voters to decide – Candidate Idrissa Seck

Senegal’s presidential candidate Idrissa Seck has cast his vote at the Malick Kaïre Diaw school, in the municipality of Thies, saying it was now up to the Senegalese people to “freely express” their choice and elect a president for the next five years.“Now the ball is the court of the sovereign people. My prayers and my wishes are that the polls take place in calm, serenity, tranquility and that the deep desire for change, expressed by the people through this election campaign, shall not be impeded and that this population is free to express itself without any attempt to doctor the result that will come out of the poll” Seck declared.

The leader of the Coalition “Idy 2019”, who emerged from many political adversities, delivered a unifying speech saying “the Senegalese people is plural but must remain united. It is plural in confessions, ethnic groups, political opinions, but we have always had the genius to maintain our unity and our national cohesion.”

Seck who heads the Rewmi Party (the country in Wolof) wished all Senegalese “an excellent and peaceful ballot”.

According to Mr. Seck, “this election is decisive for the future of our country and the winner will have as his main task to lessen the sufferings of the population, cut out prestigious state spending and work resolutely in the service of the people”.

Concluding his remarks, the former Prime Minister under ex-president Abdoulaye Wade said he hoped that “the incumbent president, will wake up from his nap and leave quietly.”

Mr Seck showed up at 10am at the Malick Kaïre Diaw school to cast his ballot at a polling center where some 599 voters are registered.

Idrissa Seck was cheered by his supporters who escorted him out of his residence.

The 6,683,043 registered voters on the electoral lists are distributed as follows: 6,373,451 voters who will vote in the country and 306,592 other voters are based abroad.

A total of 14,651 polling stations are open across Senegal against 746 for the Senegalese diaspora.

The exercise will be monitored by 5002 foreign observers and national poll overseers in a total of 41 observation missions accredited by the Interior ministry.