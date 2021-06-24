Senegal launches economic project on solid waste

The Project for the Promotion of Integrated Management and Economy of Solid Waste in Senegal (PROMOGED) was launched on Thursday 24 June by President Macky Sall in Malika (Dakar suburbs).With a budget of more than 206 billion CFA francs, PROMOGED specifically targets the poles (hubs) of Dakar and Thies (west), the northern pole (Matam and Saint-Louis) and the southern pole (Ziguinchor, Sedhiou and Kolda).

But for the Head of State, this “program, which epitomizes ‘Senegal with Zero Waste’ for a decent living environment, is not only designed for urban areas, but for the whole territory, in accordance with our concern for social justice and territorial equity: Senegal of all, Senegal for all!”

The project, said Macky Sall, will lead to the creation of seven technical landfill centers, standardized collection points, and solid waste sorting and transfer centers. The project will also contribute to the closure or rehabilitation of some landfills in Senegal.

He indicated that PROMOGED will strengthen the governance of solid waste management in Senegal and improve its services in the cities chosen as beneficiaries.

The project’s components include strengthening sectoral governance and institutional capacity, and improving solid waste management infrastructure and services.

The project will be implemented over five years in 138 communities, for a total population of 6,823,025 people, or 758,114 households. It will generate 3,000 jobs, particularly for young people and women.

Speaking on behalf of financial partners, Nathan Belete, the World Bank’s Director of Operations for Senegal, hailed the fact that PROMOGED will also improve the mobilization of the private sector in the solid waste sector for quality services and, above all, create green, decent and sustainable jobs for Senegalese youth.

“PROMOGED will, as a result, make it possible to significantly increase the volume of solid waste recycled through infrastructure that meet international standards and to significantly reduce the large volume of waste thrown into the streets or dumped in the sea,” Mr. Belete added.