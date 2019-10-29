Senegal launches “green” transportation project

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project, whose work was launched on Monday by President Macky Sall, is part of Senegal’s commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement to make Dakar “greener and cleaner,” reports said on Tuesday.This “green” project was identified at the 21st United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP21) in Paris, as part of Senegal’s contributions to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality.

“While promoting, among other things, the modal shift of the personal car, even the public transport system, to BRT, Dakar will be greener, cleaner, more viable and more attractive,” President Sall said.

In the long term, this bus system with “a high level of service, high frequency, high capacity and less pollution,” will have to “establish sustainable mobility” in the capital by transporting 30,000 passengers daily.

The project, which costs 300 billion CFA francs, is built on a 18-km line from Guediawaye (suburbs) to Petersen (city center).

According to Nathan Belete, the World Bank’s Director of Operations for the Republic of Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Senegal, who attended the launch ceremony, Senegal will also be able to count on the contribution of the Green Climate Fund.