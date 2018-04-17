Senegal: Little-known education directorate in visibility drive

Senegal’s Director of Education and Social Protection (DSPES), Diabé Siby, on Tuesday urged more popularization of the activities of her agency which, she said, is the victim of a communication deficit.She said this is especially alarming, coming against the backdrop of a flurry of kidnappings blighting Senegal in recent times.

“There was a lack of communication that was detrimental to us” the judge and former director of the Senegalese Copyright Office (BSDA) said.

After two and a half months in her new role, Ms. Siby had met journalists in office at the Justice ministry to make the case for more visibility for her agency which is not so well known to the general public, despite its permanent drive to protect members of Senegalese society especially children.

She had resorted partly to the press to spill the details of her mission to the Senegalese public.

“Today I have to say that the situation we are living in must urge us toward a national upsurge. This is the duty of the entire Senegalese nation. As far I am concerned, I deeply believe that the press has a great responsibility,” DSPES Director enthused, citing the United States as an example where citizens unite as a single bloc every time the country faces a disaster of national proportions.

As part of its missions, the DSPES protects children in danger or in distress, using the ambit of the law, even if the scope of its intervention is difficult to fathom given the level of their plight and recurrent child abductions witnessed recently.

She observed that DSPES has built four centers with remits in the education and child protection, namely the first reception center, a safeguarding center, a multipurpose center and a social rehabilitation center.

However, the main problem hindering the efficacy of the centers is related to the staffing of such institutions, which are unable to accommodate all the children in need.

There are only three centers of first reception in Senegal’s 14 regions for example.