Senegal: Macky claims poll ‘victory’, rival insists on second round

Senegal’s incumbent President, Macky Sall and his ruling “Bokk Yakaar” (United in Hope) coalition are claiming victory by 57 percent from Sunday’s presidential vote.This is according to an announcement late on Sunday by Prime Minister Muhammad Boun Abdallah Dionne, but the opposition had earlier claimed that a second round was an inevitability.

“The figures we have, coming from our representatives in all the polling stations, make us the winners with 57 percent of the votes” Mr. Dionne told a press briefing at the campaign headquarters of the ruling coalition.

Meanwhile, opposition groups fronting candidate Idrissa Seck are speaking about a second round.

Some 6,683,043 voters were registered for the polls to choose their next president between the five candidates.